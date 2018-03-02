L-R: Actress Sasha Frolova, choreographer Kurt Froman, actresses Isabella Boylston, Thekla Reuten, Mary-Louise Parker, Jennifer Lawrence, actor Joel Edgerton, director Francis Lawrence and actress Joely Richardson attend the U.S. premiere of "Red Sparrow" at Alice Tully Hall in New York, NY on February 26, 2018. (Photo: Stephen Smith/SIPA USA)

Death Wish – Rated R

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures presents director Eli Roth’s re=imagining of the 1974 revenge thriller Death Wish.

Dr. Paul Kersey (Bruce Willis) is a surgeon who only sees the aftermath of his city’s violence when it is rushed into his ER – until his wife (Elisabeth Shue) and college-age daughter (Camila Morrone) are viciously attacked in their suburban home. With the police overloaded with crimes, Paul, burning for revenge, hunts his family’s assailants to deliver justice. As the anonymous slayings of criminals grabs the media’s attention, the city wonders if this deadly avenger is a guardian angel or a grim reaper. Fury and fate collide in the intense action-thriller Death Wish. Paul Kersey becomes a divided person: a man who saves lives, and a man who takes them; a husband and father trying to take care of his family, and a shadowy figure fighting crime; a surgeon extracting bullets from suspects’ bodies, and a man seeking justice that detectives are quickly closing in on.

Critics: A general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com reveals, “Critics Consensus: Death Wishis little more than a rote retelling that lacks the grit and conviction of the original — and also suffers from spectacularly bad timing. 11% Like”

Blake: my trusted sources say “Death Wish” does nothing more than re-hash the original 1970’s/1980’s Charles Bronson franchise, in an unoriginal way… resting firmly on the past, and will go through it’s opening weekend without a blast. So many people have been attached and detached to this remake, and perhaps that’s partially why its destined for the cut-out bin. Death Wish... 1/2 half star, and that’s pushing far.

Red Sparrow – Rated R

Dominika Egorova is many things. A devoted daughter determined to protect her mother at all costs. A prima ballerina whose ferocity has pushed her body and mind to the absolute limit. A master of seductive and manipulative combat. When she suffers a career-ending injury, Dominika and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future. That is why she finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, a secret intelligence service that trains exceptional young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons. After enduring the perverse and sadistic training process, she emerges as the most dangerous Sparrow the program has ever produced. Dominika must now reconcile the person she was with the power she now commands, with her own life and everyone she cares about at risk, including an American CIA agent who tries to convince her he is the only person she can trust.

Critics: “Red Sparrow‘s tense, character-driven story — elevated by outstanding work from Jennifer Lawrence — help this topical spy thriller overcome its somewhat uneven narrative. 52% LIKE”, according to general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: Jennifer Lawrence and Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence are together again as part of the ingredients in this spy thriller. However, long-trusted sources tell me this movie is a hit-and-miss on many levels with a convoluted script, a sometimes difficult to follow story-line, and a lack of anticipation, which is oh-so important on the genre. Two hours and nineteen minutes is a lot of time to spend on a movie that delivers little in return. If you’re a Jennifer Lawrence fan, see it during a reduced priced matinee. Otherwise, stay away. 2 of 4 stars.

You’re probably better off spending time with sunshine this weekend, than these 2 new movies. Choose another, and choose wisely… :).