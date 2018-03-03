A couple weeks ago, someone threw beads at Elton John while he was performing his hit “Saturday Night” at Caesars Palace, hitting him directly in the mouth. Elton had to take a while to check himself, regroup, and continue the performance.

This Thursday night during Elton’s Vegas performance, another incident happened while he was playing the same song, with fans on stage, surrounding his piano.

In the video, you’ll see why Elton became irritated as some fans got a little too close, interfering with his performance, and you’ll easily see his irritation.

Elton… walked off stage.

A little later, Elton returned to the stage… then said to the audience… “You f**ked it up!” … and then proceeded to play “Circle of Life.”

I have a feeling the audience-around-Elton’s-piano portion of the show… has been eliminated.