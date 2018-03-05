By Blake Powers
Photo: Gregg Brekke/Dreamstime

The Dallas Morning News reports construction begins Wednesday on ‘The Grapevine Main’ $105 million mixed-use project in Grapevine’s historic downtown at Main St. and Dallas Rd.

The area will include the new 121-room Hotel Vin (a Marriott Collection Autograph Hotel) operated by Court Hospitality, a 525-space parking garage, and a 19th century styled 5-story station with a market, entertainment, food hall, meeting space, offices and 38,000 sq.ft outdoor event center, all together with the new TEXRail commuter line.

 

Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate said in a statement, “This new chapter in Grapevine’s story will be an exciting time to watch history happen before your eyes.” Tate also noted, “Grapevine Main is an incubator for the tremendous growth Grapevine is set to experience in the coming years.”

The new TEXRail line will connect downtown Grapevine with DFW Airport and downtown Ft. Worth.

