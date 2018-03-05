A surgeon, two nurses, an anaesthetist, and the CEO of Kenya’s oldest and largest hospital have been suspended and are under investigation after the wrong patient received unnecessary brain surgery.

Two men were brought in to Kenyatta National Hospital, one requiring surgery to remove a blood clot, the other needing only medication to treat a swollen head. Hours into the surgery, doctors found no blood clot in their patient, and realized they were operating on the wrong man. A statement from the hospital read, “The hospital deeply regrets this event and has done all it can to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the patient in question,” adding that the man was “in recovery and progressing well.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first bit of controversy for Kenyatta National Hospital. In recent weeks, the hospital has also endured accusations of assault between staff and patients, as well as the theft of a baby(!).

All associated with the wrongful surgery have been suspended pending an investigation.

Via The Guardian