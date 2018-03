10 Movie Scenes Where The Stars Actually Did The DeedApparently this happens all the time...

Kim Kardashian's Latest Pics Are All Boobs, Braids, & BootyKim Kardashian is back to her old naked self just two week after becoming a mother for the third time. Perhaps Chicago has been getting too much attention?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan AKA Neegan Responds To Walking Dead Racist T-ShirtThe Walking Dead "Eeny, Meeny, Miny, Moe" shirt has already been taken off the shelves. After numerous complaints that the shirt was racist, the clothing company Primark, obliged and pulled the shirt.

'Weird Al' Yankovic Mashes Up 14 'Hamilton' Tracks into Polka Medley"Weird Al" Yankovic has teamed up with Lin-Manuel Miranda to deliver the latest "Hamildrop."

Crystal Lagoon In Rowlett Is Being "Rethought"Uh-oh. Looks like there's trouble in paradise.

VIDEO: Elton John Tells Audience "You F**ked It Up"In the video, you'll see why Elton became irritated as some fans got a little too close...

Drew Brees To Open Cajun Restaurant In IrvingDrew Bress is coming to Dallas! Not to play for the Cowboys, but to open a Cajun Restaurant.

Emma Stone Defends Leo DiCaprio, Says She Was Holding Her Envelope The Whole TimeThere is a lot of controversy surrounding the Oscars after Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced La La Land as Best Picture. Come to find out, Moonlight was the real winner.

9-1-1 and Police Respond To Possible Nervous Breakdown For Tori SpellingLast night, Tori Spelling called police, thinking someone was breaking into her home.