After 20 years of marriage and two children (Jamison – 18, Jared 16), Jennifer Sloan filed divorce documents today in L.A. to end her marriage to Jim Belushi.
Jennifer was Jim’s 3rd wife, and previously to Marjorie Bransfield (1990-1992) and Sandra Davenport (1980-1988).
Jim co-starred in Saturday Night Live (1983-1985) and so far his most successful solo work has been with According To Jim (01-09).
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim will co-star in ABC’s upcoming new drama pilot, Savage, about an ex-police officer who wants a quite life in rural Florida until a local murder is linked to a sunken treasure from a lost Spanish galleon. Belushi will play the town’s richest and not-to-be-messed-with-man.
Best wishes to the entire Belushi family as they prepare for a major change in their lives.