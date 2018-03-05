Oct 18, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Movie actor Jim Belushi says "play ball" before game four of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field (Photo: Jim Young-USA TODAY Sports)

After 20 years of marriage and two children (Jamison – 18, Jared 16), Jennifer Sloan filed divorce documents today in L.A. to end her marriage to Jim Belushi.

Jennifer was Jim’s 3rd wife, and previously to Marjorie Bransfield (1990-1992) and Sandra Davenport (1980-1988).

Jim co-starred in Saturday Night Live (1983-1985) and so far his most successful solo work has been with According To Jim (01-09).

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jim will co-star in ABC’s upcoming new drama pilot, Savage, about an ex-police officer who wants a quite life in rural Florida until a local murder is linked to a sunken treasure from a lost Spanish galleon. Belushi will play the town’s richest and not-to-be-messed-with-man.

Best wishes to the entire Belushi family as they prepare for a major change in their lives.