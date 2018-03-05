9/4/2017 - File photo dated 07/02/13 of a McDonald's logo, as the fast-food giant is facing its first ever strike in the UK as workers at two sites walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Don Gorske of Fond du Lac, WI absolutely loves McDonald’s Big Macs and generally eats 14 per week, buying many simultaneously and microwaving them later at home. In the past 44 years, Gorske has only skipped eating a Big Mac, 8 days.

In 2016, Don Gorske who was featured in the documentary “Super Size Me”, ate 28,788 Big Macs, earning him a place in the Guinesse World Record books.

No, Gorske isn’t a spokesperson for the Big Mac, and pays for all he eats.

Yes, Gorske does eat at other restaurants, but feels strange when people approach him at other eateries, asking “why?”

Now, the married 64-year-old Gorske is on track to set a new Big Mac eating record… 30,000… by May!

Learn more and hear what he has to say, HERE.