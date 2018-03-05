3/4/2018 - File photo dated 13/2/2018 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pubs have been given the green light to stay open later to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

The big day is fast approaching… and Prince Harry and his royal bride to be, Meghan Markle, recently made a major announcement regarding the May 19 event.

Besides a diverse cast of celebrities and royalty, Harry and Megan will also be inviting members of the public, you know like us normal people. On Friday, the couple gave a run down of the event and who these lucky guests will be:

Prince Harry and Ms. Markle would like their wedding day to be shaped to allow members of the public to share in the joy and the fun of the day. They have today given further details how public guests will be involved in the celebrations on May 19. pic.twitter.com/V62uqRW8m0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will invite 2,640 members of the public to Windsor Castle on their wedding day to watch the arrivals of the Bride and Groom and their guests and the carriage procession as it departs from the castle. pic.twitter.com/pII5T4Ctcm — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

The couple has asked that 1,200 people, from all corners of the UK be selected by Lord Lieutenants, include young people who have shown strong leadership and those who have served their communities. pic.twitter.com/aIraJiXg6B — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

Also invited into the castle grounds are 200 people from charities and organisations close to Prince Harry and Ms. Markle, including those which Prince Harry serves as Patron. pic.twitter.com/GqF8aMUg25 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

Other guests will include 100 pupils from two local schools, 610 Windsor Castle community members and 530 Members of The Royal Household and The Crown Estate. pic.twitter.com/uG3WL3z9gQ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

Read the press release in full here: https://t.co/5gkUZgQGM8 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 2, 2018

Via Mashable