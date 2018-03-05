3/4/2018 - File photo dated 13/2/2018 of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Pubs have been given the green light to stay open later to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***
The big day is fast approaching… and Prince Harry and his royal bride to be, Meghan Markle, recently made a major announcement regarding the May 19 event.
Besides a diverse cast of celebrities and royalty, Harry and Megan will also be inviting members of the public, you know like us normal people. On Friday, the couple gave a run down of the event and who these lucky guests will be:
Via Mashable