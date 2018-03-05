Photo: Mads Perch

By Scott T. Sterling

Robert Plant has more for North America.

The legendary Led Zeppelin singer has revealed an additional slate of North American tour dates for 2018, with the new shows kicking off June 9 in Atlanta.

Plant and his band, the Sensational Space Shifters, will be joined by a variety of notable opening acts along the way: Sheryl Crow, My Morning Jacket’s Jim James solo acoustic, Elle King, Seth Lakeman, Jon Langford, Los Lobos, and Lucinda Williams.

Each ticket purchased for the new dates will come with a CD or digital copy of Plant’s latest album, Carry Fire.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m. local time. Presales begin Wednesday, March 7.

See Robert Plant’s new tour itinerary below.

6/8 – Atlanta, GA @ Venue TBD w/Elle King

6/10 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE! w/Elle King

6/12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion w/Sheryl Crow

6/13 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium w/Sheryl Crow #

6/15 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage w/Sheryl Crow

6/17 – Chicago, IL @ Millennium Park Pritzker Pavilion w/Jon Langford

619 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater w/Seth Lakeman ###

6/21 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre w/Jim James Solo Acoustic

6/23 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena w/Los Lobos

6/24 – Pasadena, CA @ Arroyo Seco Music and Arts Festival

6/26 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield w/Lucinda Williams

6/27 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park Amphitheatre w/Lucinda Williams

6/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver International Jazz Festival ##

# On sale March 10 at 10am local time.

## Pre-sales begin March 12 at 10am local time.

### On sale March 16 at 10am local time.

