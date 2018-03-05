3/4/2018 - Frances McDormand (Best Actress) in the press room at the 90th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. (Photo: Matt Crossick/EMPICS/PA Images/Sipa USA)

Last night at the Academy Awards, Frances McDormand’s Oscar for Best Actress in the movie “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” was stolen from her table at The Governor’s Ball.

The thief, Terry Bryant, was caught on camera, plus Bryant even posted video of himself holding it, minutes before he was caught.

Security at the Governors Ball are looking for this guy, who grabbed Frances McDormand’s Oscar and ran out with it. Wolfgang Puck’s photographer stopped him, got the Oscar back, and the guy disappeared back into the ball. Apparently Frances has said to let him go. #Oscars #Drama pic.twitter.com/5tlsx4Ulwt — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) March 5, 2018

… and quickly apprehended by security, turned over to police, and booked on felony grand theft.

Soon after, a rep for Frances said, “Fran and Oscar are happily reunited and are enjoying an In-N-Out burger together.”

Does the Academy need to give out complimentary super-glue to winners?