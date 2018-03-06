Filed Under:Food, Fast Food, burgers, Robot, Restaurant, Hamburgers, Caliburger, Flippy, miso robotics

“Flippy” is not your typical fast-food employee.

He never takes a break, will never miss a day due to illness, and you don’t even have to pay him.  Flippy is also a robot.  California-based burger chain Caliburger has hired Flippy to do some cookin’ all in the name of consistent burgers.  John Miller, CEO of Cali Group which owns Caliburger, said “The key to success in the restaurant industry is consistency.  So anytime you go to a Caliburger anywhere, you know that the patty will be cooked exactly the same.”

Flippy was created and developed through Miso Robotics, who describe him as “The world’s first autonomous robotic kitchen assistant that can learn from its surroundings and acquire new skills over time.”  Flippy uses thermal imaging, 3D and camera vision to know the appropriate time to flip the patties, though is not yet capable of applying toppings to the burgers.  Though since it is capable of learning, it probably won’t be long until all employees are replaced by Flippys.

Though it probably will be a while before all humans are replaced with burger flipping robots.  Flippy reportedly costs around $60,000 at a minimum.

Via Fox News

