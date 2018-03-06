Like the music icon, she portrays for 2.5 hours, 8x per week, Christie Prades grew-up in Miami of Cuban ancestry.
“Gloria was such an inspiration to me, to my mother. I remember my mother bringing out the blue ‘Gloria’s Greatest Hits’ CD and popping it in her car whenever we’d drive anywhere and I remember listening to it on repeat and my mom saying ‘This is an example of a woman that you can look up to. She has the same roots that we have, from the same place. She’s come a long way and she’s been a pioneer for so many Latin artists today. She’s the first one.”
On Your Feet! is the inspiring true story of heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent, and each other, to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan.
Crowds and critics LOVE the show, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots).
