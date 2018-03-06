© Admedia, Inc

Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure is now talking about the firing of Full House creator and Fuller House producer Jeff Franklin.

Netflix and Warner Bros. TV decided not to renew Franklin’s contract last week after reports of harassment and hostile work environments surfaced.

ET is reporting that Candace Cameron Bure is now speaking out about the situation.

“Jeff is a dear friend and he’s been a wonderful showrunner and he will be sorely missed from all of us,” Bure told ET. “But the show must go on. We’ll do that and we hope that we will have a great season.”

“I can’t even believe it, but we’ll start production pretty soon,” Bure added. “I don’t know when it’s going to air, probably the end of the year, but we’re just working away.”

Fuller House has been renewed for a fourth season, however, a release date has not yet been announced.