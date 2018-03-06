Filed Under:Baby Bump, chip and joanna gaines, Joanna Gaines, Local, photos, tx, Waco

Mom-to-be Joanna Gaines has shown off her baby bump in new photos with husband Chip. The Fixer Upper star was seen hanging out with Chip and Tim Tebow at a gala supporting the athlete’s nonprofit organization.

The couple are currently parents to sons Drake and Duke, and daughters Ella and Emmie Kay making this baby #5! A photo  was recently shared by Joanna of the couple at the gala and on a golf course where mom-to-be was looking radiant.

“What an amazing weekend with the @timtebowfoundation,” Joanna captioned the post. “Thank you for giving hope and love to so many #ttfgolf2018”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live