The teaser trailer for the upcoming ‘Christopher Robin’ film has dropped, and we can’t wait for it!

The trailer shows an adult Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) being forced to cancel on a family vacation having to work over a holiday weekend deciding who should be fired from his company.

“I thought you’d do anything for this company,” we hear Robin’s boss exclaim after he fights back against the decision.

The trailer then moves to Robin having to bid his family farewell as they leave on their vacation.

The teaser then closes on Robin looking depressed sitting on a park bench as he tries to decide what to do. “What to do indeed?” we hear a voice tell Robin.

Robin then turns to reveal Winnie the Pooh standing behind him. “Pooh!” he exclaims. “Christopher Robin.” the bear says back to him.

Christopher Robin is set to be released this August and stars Ewan McGregor, Hayley Atwell, Bronte Carmichael, Mark Gatiss, and the voices of Jim Cummings, Chris O’Dowd, Brad Garret, Toby Jones, Nick Mohammed, Peter Capaldi, and Sophi Okonedo.