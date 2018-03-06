A storm blowing in from the Northeast United States hit the East Coast especially hard last Friday, including the Mount Vernon estate in Virginia.

Mount Vernon is the famed estate of the first President of the United States George Washington, and unfortunately, we may have just lost a piece of its history. A Canadian hemlock thought to be 227-years-old blew down due to the winds of the storm, along with a Virginia cedar that both looked over the former president’s tomb on the estate.

It is incredibly likely that Washington even planted the Canadian hemlock, doing so in his final years living on the estate.

The DC area lost a lot of #trees yesterday, but maybe none more significant than this 1791 Canadian Hemlock @MountVernon. George Washington himself likely knew this tree along his famous Bowling Green. #NorEaster2018 #dc #NBC4DC #CNNWeather #fxva #trees #1791 pic.twitter.com/SWZJ8zMVg1 — Rob Shenk (@robshenk) March 3, 2018

Via CBS News