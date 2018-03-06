By Blake Powers
Filed Under:Military Recruitment Issues, U.S. Military, U.S. Military Recruitment Issues, us airforce, US ARMY, US Marine Corp, US Navy
Photo: Hongqi Zhang (aka Michael Zhang) /Dreamstime

Men’s Health reports our military is facing a serious problem… a lack of physically able recruits.

Data shows 71% of our 17-24-year-olds… are ineligible to serve… and nearly 33% too overweight to enlist

Even when recruits are accepted, many end up injured during physical fitness tests and training, which includes push-ups, sit-ups and a 2-mile run.

The U.S. Army has had to stop previously required grenade throwing training due to recruits not being able to throw the grenades far enough.

Seems we need to encourage our youth towards basic physical activities and the outdoors.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live