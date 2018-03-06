By Blake Powers
Filed Under:90th Annual Academy Awards, Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Garner Academy Award Meme, memes
March 4, 2018; Hollywood, CA, USA; Jennifer Garner arrives at the 90th Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre (Photo: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

After the funny meme post during the 90th Academy Awards of Love, Simon star Jennifer Garner, wondering what she was thinking…

 

…UsWeekly reports Jennifer doesn’t remember exactly what was on her mind, however she has some theories.

  • “Congrats to Shape of Water! Maybe I should date a fish?”
  • an ode to her Capital One Ventures commercials, “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, what’s in your wallet? Wait, where’s my wallet?
  • “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait, did I sign a nudity waiver?”

Good to know Jennifer has a sense of humor and can go with it!

