Photo: Jacek Chabraszewski/Dreamstime

Bryan Thornhill of Virginia learned his 10-year-old son was banned from his school bus… for bullying… which Bryan is strongly against.

According to The Epoch Times, Thornhill said in a video, “My son has finally got in trouble on the bus enough to where he was kicked off the bus for three days because he was being a little bully which I do not tolerate, can not stand,”

Thornhill decided his son’s punishment, would be running to school (approx. 1 mile, even in the rain), with him driving along as an escort. Bryan shared video of his son’s physical activity received over 1.6 million views. Thornhill posted multiple videos, including one in which he and his daughter try to run with the boy, however the boy leaves his dad far behind.

Some agree and disagree on Bryan’s punishment for his son…

Thornhill says since his son’s running began, his behavior had “been much better.” His teachers report improved behavior with zero incidents.

Bryan said, “If you get your panties in a wad seeing a kid jog, well I feel sorry for you”… “You probably need a lap or two.” Bryan also says his way of parenting teaches his kids accountability.

How do you feel about Bryan Thornhill’s punishment for his bullying son?