Tonya and Kym Illman were walking along a beach in Western Australia when they happened upon a bottle sticking out of the sand.

Tonya thought the bottle would look good on her bookshelf, until she and her husband noticed a piece of paper rolled in the bottle. They brought it home, dried the note in the oven, and found faint German lettering written on it.

Experts have confirmed the note as being authentic, originating from the German ship Paula, dropped into the sea as part of an experiment looking into ocean and shipping routes by the German naval Observatory. The note is dated 12 June, 1886, making it 132 years old. The previous oldest message in a bottle was 108 years old.

Thousands of bottles were thrown overboard by the German Naval Observatory, though only 662 message had been returned, and no bottles. In fact, the last bottle with a note to be found was in Denmark in 1934.

The message and bottle will now be on display at Western Australian Museum for the next two years. WA Minister for Culture and the Arts David Templema is “delighted” with the find, saying, “It is truly an impressive find and thanks to the wonderful international and interdisciplinary cooperation of science and research, it can now also be shared with the world. To think that this bottle has not been touched for nearly 132 years and is in perfect condition, despite the elements, beggars belief. I’m still shaking.”

The oldest known message in a bottle is now on display at the WA Maritime Museum. It dates 12 June 1886. #perthnews @6PR pic.twitter.com/YWZErdgxTK — Chelsie Stone (@stone_chelsie) March 6, 2018

Via BBC