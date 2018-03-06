Filed Under:Beat It, Bill McClintock, Foreigner, Mashup, Michael Jackson, Music, Urgent, youtube
Michael Jackson and Foreigner.  Two of our favorite artists, though we had no idea they sounded so amazing together.

You Will Listen To This Michael Jackson And Foreigner Mashup On Repeat All Day Long!

YouTuber and apparent mashup king Bill McClintock took “Beat It” and “Urgent,” two incredible songs on their own, and put them together to form one INCREDIBLE track.  Seriously, you’ll be listening to this on repeat ALL…DAY…LONG!!

We have!

Seriously.  On repeat!

