The Amazon Echo Dot (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)
Has your Amazon Echo host ‘Alexa’ suddenly laughed for no apparent reason? If so, it’s not just you!
Buzzfeed reports ‘Alexa’ has been freaking m-a-n-y people out with various forms of spontaneous laughter, from a “chilling witch-like laugh” to a tickling version, and various types in between.
Buzzfeed attempted to contact Amazon concerning this strange phenom, but no response.
Click HERE to hear a real example and learn more about the story.
My wife and I have an Amazon Echo by our bed, and so far, no sudden laughter from Alexa, just my wife and I snoring. Hmm? That should make her laugh!
Comments
Blake Powers