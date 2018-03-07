By Blake Powers
The Amazon Echo Dot (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Has your Amazon Echo host ‘Alexa’ suddenly laughed for no apparent reason? If so, it’s not just you!

Buzzfeed reports ‘Alexa’ has been freaking m-a-n-y people out with various forms of spontaneous laughter, from a “chilling witch-like laugh” to a tickling version, and various types in between.

Buzzfeed attempted to contact Amazon concerning this strange phenom, but no response.

Click HERE to hear a real example and learn more about the story.

My wife and I have an Amazon Echo by our bed, and so far, no sudden laughter from Alexa, just my wife and I snoring. Hmm? That should make her laugh!

 

 

