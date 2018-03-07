The Amazon Echo Dot (Photo: PA Images/Sipa USA)

Has your Amazon Echo host ‘Alexa’ suddenly laughed for no apparent reason? If so, it’s not just you!

Buzzfeed reports ‘Alexa’ has been freaking m-a-n-y people out with various forms of spontaneous laughter, from a “chilling witch-like laugh” to a tickling version, and various types in between.

Having an office conversation about pretty confidential stuff and Alexa just laughed. Anybody else ever have that? It didn't chime as if we had accidentally triggered her to wake. She simply just laughed. It was really creepy. — David Woodland (@DavidSven) March 1, 2018

Buzzfeed attempted to contact Amazon concerning this strange phenom, but no response.

Click HERE to hear a real example and learn more about the story.

My wife and I have an Amazon Echo by our bed, and so far, no sudden laughter from Alexa, just my wife and I snoring. Hmm? That should make her laugh!