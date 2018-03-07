Thursday, March 8th is International Women’s Day and in celebration, Mattel and Barbie have announced a new line of Role Model Dolls featuring modern-day and historic role models.

With 86% of US moms worried about the type of role models their daughters are exposed to, we are committed to shining a light on empowering female role models in an effort to inspire more girls. Join us by sharing your role models using #MoreRoleModels. #IWD2018 pic.twitter.com/FnEuBsDh23 — Barbie (@Barbie) March 6, 2018

News 18 is reporting that 17 women from a wide variety of backgrounds have been picked for the line of dolls. Director Patty Jenkins, Olympic Gold Medalist Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin, British boxing champ Nicola Adams, Turkish windsurfing champ Cagala Kabt, French Michelin-starred chef Helen Darroze, Chinese volleyball champ Hui Ruoqi, German fashion designer Leyla Piedayesh, Mexican golfer Lorena Ochoa, Polish author Martyna Wojciechowska, Italian soccer star Sara Gama, Chinese actress Xiqotong Guan, Chinese ballerina Yuan Yuan Tan, Spanish designer Vicky Martin Berrocal, pioneering aviator Amelia Earhart, celebrate artist Frida Kahlo, and NASA math genius Katherine Johnson have all been selected for the line of dolls.

Each doll will come with information about the women and their contributions to society.

The Kathrine Johnson, Amelia Earhart, and Frida Kahlo doll are already available for pre-order with the rest to come Thursday. You can pre-order your doll right HERE.