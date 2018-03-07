Yesterday, the food blog Munchies posted an interesting article where they put forth the question: “Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?”. Accompanying the article was a picture of said Brooklyn barbecue, which you can view below.

Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world? https://t.co/aiemJpWxZw pic.twitter.com/dGPyQ7X912 — MUNCHIES (@munchies) March 4, 2018

Now with all the turmoil and trepidation that fills our world today, it was remarkable watching people from all over, especially Texas, come together and denounce that sad excuse for a plate of barbecue! That’s what our barbecue eats for an appetizer.

Texans especially were not afraid to let Munchies and Brooklyn know that they can slow their “roll” with all their “taking over the world” nonsense.

Compared to this in Austin? Nah, not so much. pic.twitter.com/u7zMeEY1rd — Travis Reier (@travisreier) March 4, 2018

Dear @munchies, Yeah no. Delete this. Delete the whole tweet, then your whole account, then that whole restaurant. Delete it all. #BlessYourHeart -From All of Texas pic.twitter.com/TzFNCdRoyf — Jennifer Hernandez (@BabyDollJenny) March 4, 2018

Btw, if you ever come to San Antonio, check out @2m_smokehouse. They’re amazing! (Get there early cause a line forms before opening) pic.twitter.com/IblaqLGUOe — David Cisneros (@BrotherBexar) March 4, 2018

If there’s one thing that can unite all Texans, it’s someone insulting our BBQ!

Via KSAT