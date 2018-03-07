Yesterday, the food blog Munchies posted an interesting article where they put forth the question: “Why is Brooklyn barbecue taking over the world?”. Accompanying the article was a picture of said Brooklyn barbecue, which you can view below.
Now with all the turmoil and trepidation that fills our world today, it was remarkable watching people from all over, especially Texas, come together and denounce that sad excuse for a plate of barbecue! That’s what our barbecue eats for an appetizer.
Texans especially were not afraid to let Munchies and Brooklyn know that they can slow their “roll” with all their “taking over the world” nonsense.
If there’s one thing that can unite all Texans, it’s someone insulting our BBQ!
Via KSAT