USA Today Images

Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced that they are expecting a baby boy!

E!Online is reporting that the Fixer Upper stars have made the announcement via Twitter.

Alright, alright.. if we're going to announce the gender of our #5th child. It might as well come from my new friend #Gage! Take it away my man. @tebowfoundation https://t.co/VF50Ax2GTq — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) March 7, 2018

They are trying to come up with a name that starts with the letter D, if you have any suggestions let them know.