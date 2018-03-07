© Admedia, Inc/USA Today Images

Drummer Tommy Lee is accusing his 21-year-old son with ex-wife Pamela Anderson, Brandon, of assaulting him and knocking him unconscious.

The Sun is reporting that late Tuesday night Lee posted a photo to Instagram showing a bloody lip with the caption:

“My heart is broken. You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

The post has since been deleted.

According to the report, TMZ is claiming the incident took place Monday and officers were called to the scene, however, no arrests were made. The reason for the attack is unclear. TMZ is claiming that Brandon’s actions were in self defense, however Tommy Lee refutes these claims.

Hey @TMZ maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bullshit. My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’S the truth. — T❍mmy L33 (@MrTommyLand) March 7, 2018

The incident is currently under investigation.