Fans of the classic ’80s cartoon Transformers, you are in for a treat!

For the first time EVER, original music from the show will be available for purchase this Friday with Hasbro Studios Presents ‘80s TV Classics: Music from The Transformers.  The collection will contain, among other notable tracks, the opening theme along with 45 minutes of previously unheard music from composers Robert J. Walsh (who remastered the tracks from their original tapes), Johnny Douglas, Anne Bryant and Ford Kinder!

The album will span seasons one through three of the cartoon, and will be available in three different color schemes, matching Bumblebee, Optimus Prime, and Megatron.

The album goes on sale this Friday, and will retail for around $18.99.

