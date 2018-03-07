Photo: Bertil Ericson / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Multi-platinum artist Sade has released her first new original music in eight years, providing two versions of “Flower Of The Universe” to the soundtrack for the film A Wrinkle In Time.

Sade co-wrote and co-produced the song with Ben Travers and longtime collaborator Andrew Hale, and A Wrinkle In Time filmmaker Ava DuVernay was so inspired by the passionate ballad she altered her regular work method.

“My creative partnership with Sade on ‘Flower Of The Universe’ was so connected that I reverse engineered the usual process and used her lyrics as actual dialogue within the film,” she said in a press release.

“Flower Of The Universe” is Sade’s first new recording since 2010’s Soldier Of Love, and the first song she has contributed to a soundtrack since “Killer Blow,” which appeared in 1986’s Absolute Beginners.

In addition to featuring Sade’s original version of the song, the soundtrack for A Wrinkle In Time contains a remix from producer No I.D. (Kanye West, Rihanna, JAY-Z).

The soundtrack also includes songs by DJ Khaled (featuring Demi Lovato) and Sia. The score for the film was composed by Ramin Djawadi. The movie and soundtrack will come out on Friday (March 9).

Watch the lyric video for “Flower Of The Universe” here:

And here’s the tracklist for the A Wrinkle In Time soundtrack:

Sade – “Flower of the Universe” [No I.D. Remix]

DJ Khaled – “I Believe” Feat. Demi Lovato

Sia – “Magic”

Kehlani – “Let Me Live”

Chloe x Halle – “Warrior”

Freestyle Fellowship – “Park Bench People”

Sade – “Flower of the Universe”