By Blake Powers
Filed Under:"The One", America's Most Expensive House, Bel Air California, California Real Estate, Los Angeles Real Estate, Nile Niami

Newser reports in the swank L.A. neighborhood of Bel Air, a major money and breath-taking estate is being built by developer Nile Niami. The property is called, “The One.”

“The One”, is truly a one-of-a-kind, due to it’s 105,000 sq.ft that will include:

  • walls and ceilings made with aquariums filled with jelly fish
  • an indoor/outdoor nightclub
  • a 40 seat movie theater
  • a four lane bowling alley
  • 4 pools, one of which will be the largest indoor pool in California
  • panoramic views of L.A.
  • a moat that surrounds the estate

Price? $500 million! I’ll get my checkbook… :).

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live