Newser reports in the swank L.A. neighborhood of Bel Air, a major money and breath-taking estate is being built by developer Nile Niami. The property is called, “The One.”
“The One”, is truly a one-of-a-kind, due to it’s 105,000 sq.ft that will include:
- walls and ceilings made with aquariums filled with jelly fish
- an indoor/outdoor nightclub
- a 40 seat movie theater
- a four lane bowling alley
- 4 pools, one of which will be the largest indoor pool in California
- panoramic views of L.A.
- a moat that surrounds the estate
Price? $500 million! I’ll get my checkbook… :).
