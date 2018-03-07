Newser reports in the swank L.A. neighborhood of Bel Air, a major money and breath-taking estate is being built by developer Nile Niami. The property is called, “The One.”

“The One”, is truly a one-of-a-kind, due to it’s 105,000 sq.ft that will include:

walls and ceilings made with aquariums filled with jelly fish

an indoor/outdoor nightclub

a 40 seat movie theater

a four lane bowling alley

4 pools, one of which will be the largest indoor pool in California

panoramic views of L.A.

a moat that surrounds the estate

Price? $500 million! I’ll get my checkbook… :).