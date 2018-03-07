Filed Under:Grace Miguel, separation, STD, Usher, Wife
© PictureGroup

Usher and his wife, Grace Miguel, released a joint statement announcing that they will be separating. The couple married back in 2015, but recently Usher has received some negative press with multiple women coming forward claiming the singer gave them herpes.

The statement released on Tuesday reads, “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.” The couple added that, “The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward.”

So far, there’s been no mention of divorce.

Via TMZ

 

