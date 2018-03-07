Filed Under:Lawyers, Photo, Topless, Utah Bar Association, Woman

Whoops! The Utah Bar Association just made a big mistake.

KUTV is reporting that an image of a topless woman was “accidentally” sent out to lawyers across the state on Monday. The email was supposed to promote the Bar Association’s spring convention.

Matt Page, the Utah Bar Association, spoke out about the issue. “We are aware of the situation. We’re investigating how it got out,” he said.

“We are horrified,” executive director John Baldwin said. “Our goal is to find out what happened and ensure it never happens again.”

