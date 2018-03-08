Dwayne The Rock Johnson and long-time gf Lauren Hashian walking the red carpet during the 89th Academy Awards ceremony, presented by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 26, 2017. (Photo: Anthony Behar/SIPA USA)

People reports Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has revealed an emergency situation that arose this previous Saturday night concerning his two-year-old daughter Jasmine, who had to be rushed to an emergency room.

Tuesday, Dwayne posted the following on Instagram.

No word yet on what the scare was specifically. Good to know Dwayne thought quickly, clearly and professionals were able to help.