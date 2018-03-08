Meet 3-year-old Dixie Harris-Sandstrom from London. Dixie was born with severe hearing loss in both ears that has required her to wear hearing aids. Dixie received her first hearing aid when she was just 1 year old. She currently communicates with a mix of sign language and speaking. Her mom, Amy Harris-Sandstrom, said she wanted to find a doll that Dixie could relate to.

Amy spoke of her daughter’s disabilities, “I try to portray Dixie’s disability as super powers, not a disability, and I’m hoping she’ll think the same once she fully understands.” The doll Dixie received not only wears hearing aids just like her, but is a different skin tone, too. Amy said she wanted to break those stereotypes for Dixie of how most dolls look.