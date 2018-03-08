Jonathan Rivera was heading to court in Hartford, Connecticut in order to face a judge on charges of first-degree larceny and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Parking lot agents, as part of their duties, started scanning license plates of the vehicles parked at the courthouse and found that a car there had been reported stolen. They kept their eyes on the vehicle, and waited to apprehend the person who attempted to drive it away. That person? Jonathan Rivera.

Police are unsure when or where Rivera snagged this vehicle. His previous charge is from an incident from February. Now, Rivera is facing additional charges of second-degree larceny, along with taking a vehicle without the owner’s permission.

Whoops.

Via NY Post