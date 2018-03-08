You and your furry best friend can attend a BYOD (Bring Your Own Dog) screening, of the Isle of Dogs.

The Roxie theater in San Francisco is offering a special screening of Texas native, Wes Anderson’s new stop motion film the Isle of Dogs. The theater sent out a press release of detailing the event.

“This is a BYOD event! Dogs are invited and will be in attendance at this screening. Dogs and owners will each need to have a ticket to attend. You do not need to have/bring a dog to attend. Owners are responsible for their dog’s behavior. Overly aggressive or uncontrollable dogs will be asked to leave.”

The screening will take place on Monday, March 19th ahead of the films wide release on March 23rd. If the BYOD screening is a success it may even encourage other theaters around of the country to hold BYOD screenings of the film. What do you think? Would it be fun to bring your dog to the movies?

Source Via: Indiewire