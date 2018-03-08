(Photo by Miami Herald/MCT/Sipa USA)

Physician D.W. Hoodless first conducted research on a series of bones found on a remote island in the Pacific in 1940.

At the time, he determined they belonged to a short European male. However, University of Tennessee researcher Richard Jantz decided to take another look, and disputes the findings of Hoodless. Jantz claims the bones, found on the island now known as Nikumaroro actually belong to famed missing pilot Amelia Earhart.

While the bones have gone missing throughout the years, Jantz used Hoodless’ measurements and compared them with bone lengths determined by photographs of Earhart. Jantz found that the bone measurements were more similar to Earhart than to 99% of individuals inhabited on the island. Also, Jantz had the aid of modern technology on his side. He doesn’t believe Hoodless was incompetent with his findings, but was severely limited by the state of forensic anthropology at the time.

Earhart disappeared in 1937 while flying over the Pacific. The bones were discovered in 1940, alongside a woman’s shoe, a sextant box similar to the one Earhart’s co-pilot used, and a Benedictine bottle, something which Earhart was known to carry.

Via WKRN