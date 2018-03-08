Cows doing ballet. Cows twerking. Cows performing the dance from Dirty Dancing. All normal occurrences for the folks over at Hallsville High School, about two hours east of Dallas.

The Hallsville Bobcat Belles have gone viral for their incredible “novelty dance” routine where each member dressed as a cow and performed to different “cow-ish” songs like “Proud to be a Cow” from Sesame Street, and, of course, “Milkshake” by Kelis.

Team instructor Kathryn Calaway told Guide Live that the girls “always like to make the audience laugh” with their routines, and since their school is right next to a cow pasture, this performance was “pretty fitting.”

This dance earned the Bobcat Belles a special award for originality and creativity, but the team was also awarded Best in Category for their pom, jazz, contemporary, hip-hop, military, and novelty routines.

Congrats, girls!

Via Guide Live