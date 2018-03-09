Photo: courtesy of Focus Features

The Hurricane Heist – Rated PG-13

Under the threat of a hurricane, opportunistic criminals infiltrate a US Mint facility to steal $600 million for the ultimate heist. When the hurricane blows up into a lethal CATEGORY 5 storm and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one Treasury Agent (Maggie Grace), a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist (Toby Kebbell) terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to win in this non-stop action thriller ride charged with adrenaline throughout.

Critics: only 22% like

Blake: glad my trusted critic sources watched this before I did. They saved me 90 mins of my life. When only two critics of any stature take the time to review a movie, that speaks clearly. How thieves can alter the weather to achieve their goals… is beyond anyone… and beyond the box-office. Destined for the DVD cut-out bin, SOON! 1/2 star

Gringo – Rated R

Combining dark comedy with dramatic intrigue, Gringo joyrides across the border into Mexico, where all is not as it seems for mild-mannered American businessman Harold Soyinka (David Oyelowo). Crossing the line from citizen to criminal, Harold tangles with duplicitous business partners, Mexican drug lords, international mercenaries, and the DEA. As he attempts to survive in one of the most dangerous places on earth, the question lingers: is this ordinary man in way over his head, or is he two steps ahead? Directed by Nash Edgerton, who made his feature length directorial debut with the acclaimed Australian thriller The Square, Gringo also stars Joel Edgerton, Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Yul Vazquez, Thandie Newton, and Sharlto Copley. Financed by Amazon Studios, the film is written by Anthony Tambakis and Matthew Stone, and produced by Rebecca Yeldham, Nash Edgerton, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Charlize Theron and Anthony Tambakis.

Critics: “Gringo rounds up a bafflingly overqualified cast for a misfire of a comedy that’s fatally undermined by its messy plot, poorly conceived characters, and obvious debts to better films. 35% like” according to a general consensus from Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: one has to wonder how much this movie cost to make, taking into consideration salaries for Charlize Theron, Joel Edgerton, Thandie Newton and Amanda Seyfried (si-fred). One also wonders if the movie will even break even, considering… how bad it is. 1 of 4 stars!

The Strangers: Prey At Night – Rated R

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit The Strangers.

Critics: according to a Rottentomatoes.com general consensus, “The Strangers: Prey at Night may appeal to fans of the original who’ve been jonesing for a sequel, but its thin story and ironic embrace of genre tropes add up to a bloody step back. 38% like.”

Blake: The Strangers: Prey at Night, a sequel to 2008’s The Strangers, has an 80’s flair to it, and just barely improves from the first film. Barely, is not enough, and from many standpoints, this movie, the way it is, should have never been done. 1 of 4 stars

A Wrinkle In Time – Rated PG

Meg Murry (Storm Reid) is a typical middle school student struggling with issues of self-worth who is desperate to fit in. As the daughter of two world-renowned physicists, she is intelligent and uniquely gifted, as is Meg’s younger brother Charles Wallace (Deric McCabe), but she has yet to realize it for herself. Making matters even worse is the baffling disappearance of Mr. Murry (Chris Pine), which torments Meg and has left her mother (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) heartbroken. Charles Wallace introduces Meg and her fellow classmate Calvin (Levi Miller) to three celestial guides-Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey), Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) and Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling)-who have journeyed to Earth to help search for their father, and together they set off on their formidable quest. Traveling via a wrinkling of time and space known as tessering, they are soon transported to worlds beyond their imagination where they must confront a powerful evil. To make it back home to Earth, Meg must look deep within herself and embrace her flaws to harness the strength necessary to defeat the darkness closing in on them.

Critics: a Rottentomatoes.com general consensus says, “A Wrinkle in Time is visually gorgeous, big-hearted, and occasionally quite moving; unfortunately, it’s also wildly ambitious to a fault, and often less than the sum of its classic parts. 43% Like.”

Blake: a good movie has balance, and A Wrinkle In Time, suffers from a lack of. Beautiful moments matched with strange/out-of-place ones wrapped up in too much CGI, replaces warmth that is a must to bring this story to life that even the best of casts, can’t do alone. 2 of 4 stars.

Thoroughbreds – Rated R

Childhood friends Lily and Amanda reconnect in suburban Connecticut after years of growing apart. Lily has turned into a polished, upper-class teenager, with a fancy boarding school on her transcript and a coveted internship on her resume; Amanda has developed a sharp wit and her own particular attitude, but all in the process of becoming a social outcast. Though they initially seem completely at odds, the pair bond over Lily’s contempt for her oppressive stepfather, Mark, and as their friendship grows, they begin to bring out one another’s most destructive tendencies. Their ambitions lead them to hire a local hustler, Tim, and take matters into their own hands to set their lives straight.

Critics: “Thoroughbreds juggles genres with panache, delivering a well-written and refreshingly unpredictable entry in the teen thriller genre. 85% like”, per a general Rottentomatoes.com consensus.

Blake: first-time filmmaker Cory Finley, not only wrote and directed the movie, he’s now making room on his mantel for a job-well-done plaque! Nothing like a pair of nasty dysfunctional teens in a smart, fiendish, and dark film that will undoubtedly open new doors to Cory Finely, the cast, and help us remember the late and very talented Star Trek star Anton Yelchin. Thoroughbreds – 3 of 4 stars!

Seems this is the weekend to release a stack of new movie bombs, with just 1 of 5 worth your money and time. Enjoy Thoroughbreds!