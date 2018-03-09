The Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki (Photo: Rodger Mallison/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)
If you’re into cars & trucks, appraising your old money, the Dallas Mavericks, the Texas Long Horn Band, Spring Break fun, the Dallas Arboretum, and indoor water fun, here are the 98.7K-LUV #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW!
Friday
- Goodguys Lonestar Nationals at Texas Motor Speedway – their website notes:
SHOW FEATURES
- Over 2,500 Rods, Customs, Classics, Muscle Cars and Trucks thru ’87
- K&N Air Filters All American Sunday
- Goodguys Autocross
- Cruise The Texas Motor Speedway Track In Your Vehicle (information flyer coming soon)
- Team Texas NASCAR Stock Car Rides (additional fee required)
- Vendor & Manufacturer Exhibits
- Giant Swap Meet
- AutoTrader Classics Cars 4 Sale Corral
- Live Music Entertainment
- Goodgals Arts & Crafts Gallery
- Model & Pedal Car Show
- Free Kids Entertainment – Revell Model Car Make n’ Take, PPG Kids Coloring Contest, Clowns & More!
- Complimentary Guest Shuttles provided from spectator parking
Friday & Saturday
- National Money Show at Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas – per their website, “Come see $millions$ of rare coins and colorful currency and find out what your old coins and paper money may be worth! Build your collection from the best numismatic inventory anywhere, participate in a live auction by Kagin’s Inc., attend lectures and seminars, and view rare historical treasures from private collections. “
Saturday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies – 7;30pm – American Airlines Center
- The Texas Long Horn Band at Winspear Opera House – their website notes, “The Longhorn Band is pleased to present a program celebrating the rich history and tradition of The University of Texas and the Showband of the Southwest! The band has delighted audiences since 1900 with appearances throughout Texas, across the United States, and overseas. Come experience the magic and power of the Longhorn Band in Dallas’ greatest performance venue!”
- Klyde Warren Park’s Spring – per their website, “Help us kick off spring break at Spring Fling, from 2-9 p.m.! We’re throwing it back to the 80s and 90s with a breakdance competition and a skateboard halfpipe demonstration. Then help us kick off the Nissan Nightlife concert series with a performance by Hip Hop Hooray!”
Sunday
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets – 6pm – American Airlines Center
NOW – April 8
- Dallas Blooms: A World Of Flowers at Dallas Arboretum – according to their website, “Get whisked away to “A World of Flowers,” with 500,000 spring blooms and a different international theme each week, with tastings, live music, activities, entertainment and more, PLUS cooking events in A Tasteful Place and education activities in the Rory Meyers Children’s Adventure Garden to match!”
NOW – TFN
- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark – is now open in Grand Prairie with 80,000 sq. ft of water fun, including 11 slides, the longest indoor lazy river in Texas, a flow-rider surfing simulator, an arcade, a cafe, and bar.
Have a great weekend while listening to 98.7K-LUV!
Comments
Blake Powers