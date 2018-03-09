Photo: Markus Gann/Dreamstime

Longing for more daylight at the end of the day? It’s coming!

For better or worse, Daylight Saving Time, which began in America in 1918, returns this weekend, for most states. Technically, it begins Sunday March 11th at 2 a.m.

Here is where Daylight Saving Time isn’t recognized/practiced:

Arizona (except for the Navajo, who do observe Daylight Saving Time on tribal lands)

American territories – American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the United States Virgin Islands.

Taking into consideration you may very well be into a full blown snore-fest at 2 a.m., remember to at least reset your alarm clock (if you use one), ahead 1 hour. Yes, you lose an hour of sleep. Something most Americans don’t need to do.

An easy way to remember this is… in the spring… spring forward 1 hour… in the fall… fall back 1 hour.

Prepare to readjust your body clock too.