You use it to dip your pizza and wings, and now it can be the centerpiece of your luxurious art collection.

Hidden Valley Ranch will be gifting one extremely lucky ranch dressing fan a bottle of their famous dressing, that is totally and completely encrusted in diamonds and jewels. The bottle is valued at $35,000, which if you pawn, can buy you a lifetime supply of ranch. So win win.

The company is also giving away a bottle to celebrate the upcoming nuptuals between Prince Harry and U.S. actress Meghan Markle. In a statement, the company said, “Hidden Valley Ranch is honoring the great pairing of a fellow famous American with British royalty, as well as those who royally love ranch, with a diamond, sapphire and 18 carat white gold encrusted glass bottle – the only way to serve America’s favorite ranch to royalty.”

To win the bottle, follow Hidden Valley Ranch on Twitter, and look for a post to retweet between March 10th-19th. The winner will be announced March 19th!

Via People