Mark Hamill received a tweet from a worried mother concerned about her 7-year-old daughter being bullied at school.

The woman, N.J. Simmonds said her daughter was lying in bed crying because she wants to wear her Star Wars shirts to school, but she was worried she would be bullied for liking “boy stuff.”

My 7 year old daughter's crying in bed right now because she wants to wear her Star Wars t-shirt to school but is scared her classmates will laugh because she likes 'boy stuff'. I'm so sad/angry for her. Please RT and comment so I can show her how awesome girl #StarWars fans are. — N.J.Simmonds (@NJSimmondsTPK) March 6, 2018

Hamill replied in the best way possible saying, “‘Boy stuff’? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.”

Just tell her to feel free to use this gesture if her classmates give her any grief. "Boy stuff"? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.

♥️- mh pic.twitter.com/lAI4AGr0sc — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) March 8, 2018

Wear your Star Wars shirts proudly, girl!

