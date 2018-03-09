(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)
Mark Hamill received a tweet from a worried mother concerned about her 7-year-old daughter being bullied at school.
The woman, N.J. Simmonds said her daughter was lying in bed crying because she wants to wear her Star Wars shirts to school, but she was worried she would be bullied for liking “boy stuff.”
Hamill replied in the best way possible saying, “‘Boy stuff’? PLEASE! The Force is, & always will be strong with females here on Earth & in galaxies far, far away.”
Wear your Star Wars shirts proudly, girl!
Via People