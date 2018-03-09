Photo: Artisticco Llc/Dreamstime

According to the National Day Calendar, this Sunday, March 11th, is National Promposal Day!

High school students across America will be asking someone to their prom.

Then, the list making begins.

finding the right tux or suit, shoes and accessories

finding the right dress, shoes and accessories.

dance lessons? Who in the family can dance, and can teach?

using a parent’s vehicle or renting a limo

dinner arrangements

after prom parties, rules, etc.

If you have a high school student in your home and plan to do social media about National Promposal Day, use these hashtags: #NationalPromposalDay #MyUltimatePromposal.

At my prom, I didn’t know my date very well, the music was all rock with zero dance songs (that sucked:), and we soon realized having gone to a teen dance club would have been better… :).

Help your prom eligible kids have a great and safe time!