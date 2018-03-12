Got some expired gift cards laying around, and looking for a half-price dinner? Applebee’s has you covered.

With their new Pick A Card, Any Card deal Applebee’s is accepting all coupons, gift certificates, and gift cards for 50% off all food purchases. They will even take them if they are expired.

According to the press release the offer is only good towards food and not alcohol.

“It’s a fun promotion, it’s a great way to give back to the neighborhoods where we operate, and it’s an easy way to visit us and get 50 percent off your food bill,” said Chris Dharod, president of Apple Texas parent SSCP Management, in a statement. “We want to continue being a great neighbor with our community, we felt like this was a great idea,” he said in last year’s statement.

The promotion will last through the end of March, so start digging those expired gift cards out of your wallet.