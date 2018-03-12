Photo: Michaeljayberlin/Dreamstime

If you’re feeling a little off today, Daylight Saving Time may be the reason.

NBC 5 reports these are some of the Good vs. Bad when it comes to Daylight Saving Time.

Positive

More daylight for outdoor activities

Saves Energy – people use less lights

Less accidents

Negative

Americans average a loss of 40 mins of sleep when returning to Daylight Saving Time, which can cause concentration, mood and memory issues.

Higher short-term risk of heart attacks

“Cyberloafing” – people waste more time on the internet versus doing actual work

Are you and fan or foe of Daylight Saving Time?