If you’re feeling a little off today, Daylight Saving Time may be the reason.
NBC 5 reports these are some of the Good vs. Bad when it comes to Daylight Saving Time.
Positive
- More daylight for outdoor activities
- Saves Energy – people use less lights
- Less accidents
Negative
- Americans average a loss of 40 mins of sleep when returning to Daylight Saving Time, which can cause concentration, mood and memory issues.
- Higher short-term risk of heart attacks
- “Cyberloafing” – people waste more time on the internet versus doing actual work
Are you and fan or foe of Daylight Saving Time?
