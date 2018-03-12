Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

To celebrate Mario Day on March 10, Google Maps has rolled out a special update!

The app’s latest update features Mario Kart as a navigator users can add now. The famous mascot will travel through streets in real time as the app’s infamous dot normally would. The update rolled out to Maps globally March 10 and will last for a week. Take Mario on your journey and share a screenshot of your route with @GoogleMaps on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarioMaps.

Happy Mar10 Day! Navigate and share a screenshot of your #MarioMaps with us this week. https://t.co/IutHDz5C14 pic.twitter.com/MlaiLWeseG — Google Maps (@googlemaps) March 9, 2018

Wahoo! Now you can navigate the world as Mario in @GoogleMaps to celebrate #MAR10Day! Check out #MarioMaps on Google Maps now for a week. pic.twitter.com/iX3uZMfLrc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2018

WHY CANT THIS BE A PERMANENT FEATURE https://t.co/ATggKPoP7W — Matthew Dawson (@immattydbitch) March 10, 2018

I know how to get to the shops but I’m gonna google map it anyway https://t.co/egA43a0yOQ — Steven Impson (@StevenImpson) March 10, 2018

Ah yes, I wish to be guided by someone who is known to throw dangerous objects at his peers while driving. https://t.co/QDgXowbbpw — Marcos Lopez (@marcoscrislop) March 9, 2018

Just be sure to drive safe and avoid banana peels out there!