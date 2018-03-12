Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA
To celebrate Mario Day on March 10, Google Maps has rolled out a special update!
The app’s latest update features Mario Kart as a navigator users can add now. The famous mascot will travel through streets in real time as the app’s infamous dot normally would. The update rolled out to Maps globally March 10 and will last for a week. Take Mario on your journey and share a screenshot of your route with @GoogleMaps on Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #MarioMaps.
Just be sure to drive safe and avoid banana peels out there!