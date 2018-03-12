(Photo by: Krista Kennell/Sipa)

Steve-O seems to be a completely different person than a decade ago. Well, almost different.

One of the stars of the television and movie franchise Jackass, Steve-O celebrated his tenth year of sobriety over the weekend. He thanked his fellow Jackass stars in an impassioned Instagram post, describing the moment on March 9, 2008 when the boys “locked” him in a psychiatric ward.

Steve-O also has something else to look forward to celebrating. The 43-year-old proposed to his longtime girlfriend Lux Wright in early January!

Congratulations, Steve-O!

