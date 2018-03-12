While tattoos have long been taboo in corporate environments, it appears more and more these days offices are becoming more accepting of tattoos as fashion, rather than a distraction.

At least 3 in 10 Americans have at least one tattoo, according to a 2016 survey, up from a previous study four years earlier when 2 in 10 Americans had at least one tattoo. And the younger the person is, the more likely they have a tattoo. 47% of Millennials, 36% of Gen Xers, and 13% of Baby Boomers all had at least one tattoo. So as more and more young people are joining the professional workforce, you can expect the number of tattoos in the office to rise as well.

LaTondra Cannon, a recruiter at Aerotrek, a global staffing company, looks for tattoos during interviews to use as icebreakers and to get candidates to open up about themselves. She said, “I think it’s a new version of when people have children and put their pictures in their wallet and pull them out. It’s like: ‘Hey, these are some of my accomplishments. These are my babies. Look at what I got.'”

And as tattoos steadily grow in popularity, the same survey found that ties are becoming less and less common in the workplace. Americans, in fact, are becoming totally adverse to the thought of wearing ties, a longtime staple of the workplace uniform.

Via USA Today