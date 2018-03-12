Photo: Ivelinr/Dreamstime

DailyMail reports Boston-based market research company Origin collected data on 1,000 members of Generation Z (persons born 1994+) and learned 64% are taking a break from social media and 34% have permanently deleted their social media.

Reasons Why 34% Of Generation Z Has Deleted Their Social Media

41% felt it was a waste of their time

35% feel social media is too negative

22% want more privacy and no longer wanted to feel the pressure of having to gain attention

other reasons include not using it often enough and no longer being interested in it’s content

In addition, slightly less than 1 of 5 said social media made them feel bad about themselves.

Facebook and Twitter have been the hardest hit, plus Instagram, by this exodus. Snapchat is holding it’s own.

