Filed Under:Bottle, Comedian, comedy, Fridge, Gross, joan dangerfield, Rodney Dangerfield, sweart, Wife
(Photo by gsb, 2004)

Rodney Dangerfield apparently liked to compare himself to Elvis Presley.

When he found out a handkerchief soaked in the sweat of the King of Rock ‘n Roll sold for a lot of money, he figured since he sweated a lot, and his sweat had to be worth as much as Presley’s, why not save it?  So his dear wife Joan started doing that, collecting his sweat as he performed on stage.

She would take a sponge and spoon and collect about an “inch” at a time, until the couple were ultimately told to stop by the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.  Still, Dangerfield’s wife Joan saved the bottle of the comic’s sweat for its sentimental value, especially after his passing in 2004.  She told the Hollywood Reporter, “It means a lot to me.  I do know how hard he worked to make people laugh.”

Via UPI

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!
KLUV World Tour

Listen Live